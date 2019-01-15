Armed Forces Veterans Day held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Air Command, in coordination with HQ 91 Infantry Brigade and Naval Detachment, organised the third Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations at Pangode Military Station here. Armed Forces Day is commemorated as a mark of respect to the services rendered by Field Marshal K M Kariappa, who retired on January 14, 1953. Veterans from the Army, Navy and Air Force gathered in large numbers at Kulachal Parade Ground to commemorate the event.

Earlier in the day, Air Marshal B Suresh, Southern Air Command, senior serving officers and veterans laid wreaths at the War Memorial as a mark of respect to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. This was followed by the Armed Forces Veterans Rally.

Exclusive counters were set up at the venue for the benefit of ex-servicemen that included a medical and health checkup camp., job placement and resettlement stall and central pension processing and disbursement cell. In addition, there were informative lectures on Pension and Welfare-related subjects by representatives from State Bank of India, Directorate of Air Veterans, and Kerala Ex Servicemen Welfare Department.