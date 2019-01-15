Student Police Cadets clean up Vellanikkal Para in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Student Police Cadets have conducted a cleaning drive at the Vellanikkal Para, an emerging tourist destination in the capital. The majestic rock falls in the panchayats of Pothencode and Manikkal. The 80-acre area had several waste piles. The cadets were students of Government High School, Avanavancherry and LVHS Pothencode.

The students removed 30 sacks of plastic wastes from the area.

Students also plan to submit a memorandum to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to install surveillance cameras in the area. Pothencode panchayat president Venugopalan Nair inaugurated the sanitation drive. Panchayat’s standing committee chairman Netajipuram Ajith and teachers spoke.

Director Rajeev Anchal had an interactive session with the students. He spoke about the tourism potential of the region. Haritha Keralam Mission member V Rajendran spoke about plastic waste processing an environment conservation.