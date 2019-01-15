Women rights’ advocates should accept SC verdicts: Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Those advocating women rights and gender parity should also accept Supreme Court verdicts based on the Constitution, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said here on Monday. Several social evils were cast away due to the intervention of courts and the strong stand taken by administration and rulers. Inaugurating the ‘Mahatma Sangamam’ to mark the 82nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting with Ayyankali at Venganoor, the Speaker said controversies originate when we conveniently ignore gnawing social issues.

“Renaissance is a continuation of the progressive movement. We often fail to fully adopt its values in our personal lives. The Temple Entry Proclamation not only allowed Dalits to enter temples but the Hindu community also,” he said. The three-day programmes at Venganoor feature competitions, seminars, Renaissance photo exhibition, archaeology and archives exhibition and a book festival.

M Vincent MLA presided over the function. I B Satheesh MLA, State Institute of Languages director Prof V Karthikeyan Nair, Cultural Affairs Department director T R Sadasivan Nair and poet Vinod Vaisakhi attended.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function at 6 pm on January 16. SC/ ST Minister A K Balan and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar are scheduled to attend.

Renaissance photo expo opens

T’Puram: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the Renaissance photo exhibition as part of the ‘Mahatma Sangamam’ organised to mark the 82nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting with Ayyankali at Venganoor. Exhibitions like these are of immense help to the young generation, according to the Speaker. The expo includes documents relating to Panchami’s school entry, Villuvandi agitation and the bounty on Ayyankali’s head. MLAs M Vincent and I B Sathish, State Institute of Languages director V Karthikeyan Nair, Cultural Affairs Department director T R Sadasivan Nair and poet Vinod Vaisakhi were among the prominent visitors to the expo.