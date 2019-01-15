Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Women rights’ advocates should accept SC verdicts: Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Those advocating women rights and gender parity should also accept Supreme Court verdicts based on the Constitution, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said here on Monday.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Facebook/ P Sreeramakrishnan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Those advocating women rights and gender parity should also accept Supreme Court verdicts based on the Constitution, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said here on Monday. Several social evils were cast away due to the intervention of courts and the strong stand taken by administration and rulers. Inaugurating the ‘Mahatma Sangamam’ to mark the 82nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting with Ayyankali at Venganoor, the Speaker said controversies originate when we conveniently ignore gnawing social issues. 

“Renaissance is a continuation of the progressive movement. We often fail to fully adopt its values in our personal lives. The Temple Entry Proclamation not only allowed Dalits to enter temples but the Hindu community also,” he said. The three-day programmes at Venganoor feature competitions, seminars, Renaissance photo exhibition, archaeology and archives exhibition and a book festival.

M Vincent MLA presided over the function.  I B Satheesh MLA, State Institute of Languages director Prof V Karthikeyan Nair, Cultural Affairs Department director T R Sadasivan Nair and poet Vinod Vaisakhi attended.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function at 6 pm on January 16. SC/ ST Minister A K Balan and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar are scheduled to attend. 

Renaissance photo expo opens 
T’Puram: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the Renaissance photo exhibition as part of the ‘Mahatma Sangamam’ organised to mark the 82nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting with Ayyankali at Venganoor. Exhibitions like these are of immense help to the young generation, according to the Speaker. The expo includes documents relating to Panchami’s school entry, Villuvandi agitation and the bounty on Ayyankali’s head.  MLAs M Vincent and I B Sathish, State Institute of Languages director V Karthikeyan Nair, Cultural Affairs Department director T R Sadasivan Nair and poet Vinod  Vaisakhi were among the prominent visitors to the expo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan Mahatma Sangamam gender equality Kerala women Renaissance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp