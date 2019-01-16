Celluloid film fest kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celluloid film festival, a two-day film festival made by children, is drawing attention of film-buffs in the city.

As many as 30 films are being screened in the festival at Lenin Balavadi at Vazhuthacaud. The event will conclude on Wednesday. The festival is organised by Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and Department of General Education (DIET).

The first day saw the screening of 16 films made by the children. The films were made with relevant themes including the resilience shown by the people of Kerala during floods and the powerful rescue operations of the fisherfolk. The film, Kuda, made by the students of Vellanad VHSS on the contribution of fishermen, received applause. 'Aruthu', a film made by the students of Venganoor Government Model HSS has also made a mark.