Clay pottery is fun, dirty, therapeutic and art

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts to declare the Varkala-Papanasam cliff as India's first geopark has escalated with the UNESCO setting out a group of guidelines for the development of the area. The body, taking note of the presentation by the members of the Vision Varkala Infrastructure Limited, has laid out a set of guidelines which has to be followed if the project has to be approved. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been allotted for the National Centre for Earth Science Studies to conduct surveys and studies at Papanasam. According to V Ramachandran Potty, MD, Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation, though there are a lot of heritage sites in India, Papanasam remains to be the only geo-heritage site existing in India.

"In 2014, a request was put forward to the Geological Survey of India regarding the project approval. In the same year, a group of officials went to Canada to attend the UNESCO conference. There we presented the need for the approval," said Ramachandran Potty. He also added that a set of instructions were structured right after the meeting. The team is currently working on attaining the tag under the Varkala Vision 2020 project.

According to officials in charge of the geo-park project, the first step is to construct a geo-museum to spread maximum awareness among locals and tourists where information regarding the history of Papanasam cliff, the risks, challenges, possibilities will be displayed in a virtual laboratory. "Geo-activities has to be encouraged. Geo-nature and other concepts will be introduced to the general public. Tsunami, Ockhi, hurricanes and other similar earth movements and their demonstrations will also be included which would facilitate geologists, geology students and geo-tourists to fetch more knowledge about the Varkala cliff and its surroundings," added Ramachandran.

While sea erosion-cliff-erosion threats still prevail at Varkala, steps to protect and safeguard the cliff including a protection fence will be constructed from Vettakkada, Edava to Vettoor (6.4 km), 'offshore breakwater' systems to provide shoreline protection, and hydrographic surveys will be conducted from Anchuthengu to Tangasseri, Kollam to study about the marine activities at the above-mentioned areas. A geo-park development committee will be formed in the third phase, while the fourth phase consists of awareness generation among youth. "Once all of these are accomplished, an appraisal team from UNESCO will provide a tentative approval and the ever-waiting geo-park tag. Special night vision cameras will be placed to capture the speed and height of waves among many other initiatives," said Ramachandran.