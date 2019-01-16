Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Clay pottery is fun, dirty, therapeutic and art

Efforts to declare the Varkala-Papanasam cliff as India's first geopark has escalated with the UNESCO setting out a group of guidelines for the development of the area.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts to declare the Varkala-Papanasam cliff as India's first geopark has escalated with the UNESCO setting out a group of guidelines for the development of the area. The body, taking note of the presentation by the members of the Vision Varkala Infrastructure Limited, has laid out a set of guidelines which has to be followed if the project has to be approved. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been allotted for the National Centre for Earth Science Studies to conduct surveys and studies at Papanasam. According to V Ramachandran Potty, MD, Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation, though there are a lot of heritage sites in India, Papanasam remains to be the only geo-heritage site existing in India.

"In 2014, a request was put forward to the Geological Survey of India regarding the project approval. In the same year, a group of officials went to Canada to attend the UNESCO conference. There we presented the need for the approval," said Ramachandran Potty. He also added that a set of instructions were structured right after the meeting. The team is currently working on attaining the tag under the Varkala Vision 2020 project.

According to officials in charge of the geo-park project, the first step is to construct a geo-museum to spread maximum awareness among locals and tourists where information regarding the history of Papanasam cliff, the risks, challenges, possibilities will be displayed in a virtual laboratory. "Geo-activities has to be encouraged. Geo-nature and other concepts will be introduced to the general public. Tsunami, Ockhi, hurricanes and other similar earth movements and their demonstrations will also be included which would facilitate geologists, geology students and geo-tourists to fetch more knowledge about the Varkala cliff and its surroundings," added Ramachandran. 

While sea erosion-cliff-erosion threats still prevail at Varkala, steps to protect and safeguard the cliff including a protection fence will be constructed from Vettakkada, Edava to Vettoor (6.4 km), 'offshore breakwater' systems to provide shoreline protection, and hydrographic surveys will be conducted from Anchuthengu to Tangasseri, Kollam to study about the marine activities at the above-mentioned areas. A geo-park development committee will be formed in the third phase, while the fourth phase consists of awareness generation among youth. "Once all of these are accomplished, an appraisal team from UNESCO will provide a tentative approval and the ever-waiting geo-park tag. Special night vision cameras will be placed to capture the speed and height of waves among many other initiatives," said Ramachandran.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp