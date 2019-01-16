German artists to perform in the city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scylla, a violin-drum-duo from Germany is all set to enthral the city with their fascinating soundscapes and grooves with electric violin, effect pedals, loops, and variety of drums. The performance will be held at Goethe-Zentrum Amphitheatre at 7 pm on Thursday. The concert will feature Johannes Haase, an impressive violin player on electric and acoustic instruments, Johannes von Buttlar - drums, percussion and Immo Wischhusen (Flowin Immo) who will play the vocals, keys and loops. The entry to the concert is free.

Scylla combines a comprehensive sound that showcases a blending of all of the band's respective styles which aims at creating an escape from the average metal band. According to them, every concert is a unique journey that stretches the boundaries of their instrumental abilities. Scylla has collaborated with musicians including Indian sitarist Imran Khan in 2018. It is their collaboration with the German hiphop veteran Flowin Immo which has brought them to India in 2019.