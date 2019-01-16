Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Technological University tepid about AICTE proposal of open book examination

The move is part of AICTE’s initiative to improve the quality of engineering education in the country. 

Published: 16th January 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Civil services exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Technological University (KTU) is unlikely to implement the AICTE’s proposal to introduce open book examination,  wherein students will be allowed to refer to books in examination halls, for engineering courses.

Reason? The KTU had introduced the system earlier and scrapped later after failing to yield positive results.

The AICTE, the advisory body, has approved the examination reforms policy issued in November last year that all the technological universities should introduce open book examination in all engineering colleges from 2019 academic year.

The move is part of AICTE’s initiative to improve the quality of engineering education in the country. 

Open book examination is similar to time constrained written examinations but designed in a way that allows students to refer to either class notes, textbooks, or other approved material while answering questions.

The questions in open book exam must take advantage of the format, and give more weight to the application of knowledge, critical thinking and use of resources for solving real complex engineering problems. Many premier institutions including IITs have open book examinations. 

Sources in KTU said that the idea of introducing open book examination in engineering courses in Kerala was mooted in 2015 when Kuncheria P Issac was the Vice-Chancellor.

The examinations can be cracked only if the students have a sound knowledge about the subject. Later, they had introduced the system for a paper in a semester. However, the results were negative which prompted the authorities to withdraw the system. 

“Open book examinations is for the students in IITs or any major institutions where the meritorious students are learning. In most of the engineering colleges in the state, the average students form the majority. So this examination would only help to yield bad results,” said Jayakumar (name changed), an Assistant Professor of an engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The AICTE has already initiated the KTU about the speedy implementation and informed about the training to be given for the faculty members of engineering colleges about the examination pattern.

Sources said the training would begin soon in the state. 

However, Usha Titus, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of KTU and Higher Education Secretary, told Express that the AICTE had given only a suggestion and not insisted KTU to introduce the new system.

“Recently, a meeting on exams reforms policy was held in Thrissur. So we need to hold a discussion first whether to introduce the new format of examinations here or not. It is true that the open book examination was failed. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t introduce here. So we will take a final decision only after a meeting comprising all the stakeholders,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Technological University AICTE Exams Open book exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp