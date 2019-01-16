Kerala Technological University tepid about AICTE proposal of open book examination

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Technological University (KTU) is unlikely to implement the AICTE’s proposal to introduce open book examination, wherein students will be allowed to refer to books in examination halls, for engineering courses.

Reason? The KTU had introduced the system earlier and scrapped later after failing to yield positive results.

The AICTE, the advisory body, has approved the examination reforms policy issued in November last year that all the technological universities should introduce open book examination in all engineering colleges from 2019 academic year.

The move is part of AICTE’s initiative to improve the quality of engineering education in the country.

Open book examination is similar to time constrained written examinations but designed in a way that allows students to refer to either class notes, textbooks, or other approved material while answering questions.

The questions in open book exam must take advantage of the format, and give more weight to the application of knowledge, critical thinking and use of resources for solving real complex engineering problems. Many premier institutions including IITs have open book examinations.

Sources in KTU said that the idea of introducing open book examination in engineering courses in Kerala was mooted in 2015 when Kuncheria P Issac was the Vice-Chancellor.

The examinations can be cracked only if the students have a sound knowledge about the subject. Later, they had introduced the system for a paper in a semester. However, the results were negative which prompted the authorities to withdraw the system.

“Open book examinations is for the students in IITs or any major institutions where the meritorious students are learning. In most of the engineering colleges in the state, the average students form the majority. So this examination would only help to yield bad results,” said Jayakumar (name changed), an Assistant Professor of an engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram.

The AICTE has already initiated the KTU about the speedy implementation and informed about the training to be given for the faculty members of engineering colleges about the examination pattern.

Sources said the training would begin soon in the state.

However, Usha Titus, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of KTU and Higher Education Secretary, told Express that the AICTE had given only a suggestion and not insisted KTU to introduce the new system.

“Recently, a meeting on exams reforms policy was held in Thrissur. So we need to hold a discussion first whether to introduce the new format of examinations here or not. It is true that the open book examination was failed. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t introduce here. So we will take a final decision only after a meeting comprising all the stakeholders,” she said.