PM in Kerala: Narendra Modi visits Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

Governor Justice P Sathasivam and state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied Modi inside the shrine

Published: 16th January 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:41 AM

PM Narendra Modi walking out of Sree Padmabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Governor P Sathasivam, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and BJP state chief Sreedharan Pillai are also seen (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at one of the world’s richest and centuries-old Hindu shrines, Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Prime Minister who entered the shrine through the eastern entrance, which even found mention in ancient texts including Sangam Tamil literature, spent around 20 minutes inside the complex.

He lit a ghee lamp at the feet of Narasimha Moorthy after paying obeisance to the idols of Garuda and Hanuman installed in the temple. He also received the prasadam from the priests after presenting ghee and a tulsi garland. Later, he offered prayers from the Ottakal Mandapam where he also offered ghee, a garland of tulsi, and three lotus blossoms. The band of tulsi was garlanded around the feet of the main deity. He also paid obeisance to Thiruvambadi Krishnan and broke a coconut to Agrashala Ganapati before leaving the temple, said Vidyanathan, the temple guide.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the multi-crore developmental works carried out at the shrine under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Union Government aimed at developing the basic facilities in and around religious institutions across the country, before having darshan. He unveiled the plaque of the project 'Development of Spiritual Circuit: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple-Aranmula-Sabarimala', being implemented under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme at the eastern gate. After the visit, Modi left for New Delhi at night.

The ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Padmanabha, grabbed national and international headlines in 2011 after its four underground cellars revealed gold ornaments, vessels of precious metals, jewels and precious stones worth thousands of crores of rupees during an in-house inspection. The temple, which is also an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the erstwhile Travancore Royal family, which considers Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) their family deity.

Governor Justice P Sathasivam and state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied Modi inside the shrine, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam and Shashi Tharoor MP were among those present during the occasion of the plaque unveiling ceremony.

