Police intensify security at flower show in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The security at the venue of ‘Vasantholsavam’, a flower festival organised by the Tourism Department, has been beefed up by the state police owing to the increasing number of visitors.

The festival is being held on Kanakakunnu palace premises. The police have already started operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with cameras (UAVs) in addition to 24 surveillance cameras installed at various parts of the palace premises.

A special round-the-clock control room functioning on the premises of the place is coordinating the security arrangements. A group of police personnel was deployed for monitoring the CCTV footage.

The number of police personnel have also been increased. As many as 80 policemen are being deployed.

In addition, 10 male and five female shadow police personnel have also been deployed.