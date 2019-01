Special train from Thiruvananthapuram Central to clear extra rush during Pongal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-way special train will be operated from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Chennai Central to clear the extra rush during Pongal festival and Makaravilakku on Thursday. Train No. 06060 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central one way special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 1.45 pm on Thursday and run via Kottayam to arrive at Chennai Central at 07.20 am on Friday.

The special train will have stoppages at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad Jn, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur and Chennai Central.

Regulation

To facilitate traffic blocks on the Angamali - Kalamassery section for mechanised track maintenance works, train services will be regulated from January 17 to February 4.

Train No 16128 Gurvayur – Chennai Egmore express, scheduled to depart from Guruvayur at 9.35 pm will be rescheduled to depart at 11.55 pm from January 17 to February 4 except on Tuesdays, January 22 and 29.

REGULATION

1. Train No. 16348 Mangaluru – Thiruvanananthapuram express will be regulated for 2 hours in Karukutty-Chalakudi section on January 23. The train will be regulated for 1 hour 40 minutes in Aluva-Karukutty section on January 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30,31 and February 1, 2, 3 and 4.

2. Train No. 16344 Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Amritha/Rajyarani express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Angamali from January 17 to January 24 except on Tuesday, January 22. The train will be regulated for 40 minutes at Aluva from January 25 to February 4 except on January 29.

3. Train No 16360 Patna – Ernakulam weekly express will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes at Angamali on January 17 and 24.

5. Train No. 16311 Shri Ganganagar – Kochuveli Weekly Express will be regulated for 2 hours 40 minutes at Angamali on January 17 and 24. The train will be regulated for 2 hours 40 minutes at Aluva on January 31.