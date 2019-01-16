Unravelling the mysteries of the ocean

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whether you go scuba diving or swimming, having the ocean so close also gives one the opportunity to see its wildlife and learn more about it. Bringing the experience to the city is the first mobile underwater tunnel aquarium expo which will be conducted at the Rajadhani Maidan next week.

The 150-feet long acrylic glass tunnel will feature more than 10,000 aquatic animals and plants in 300 varied species from around 18 countries. The expo will boast of mini aquariums with different types of marine and freshwater fish. 'Oceanos Underwater Expo' set up at a cost of more than Rs 1 crore is developed by Neil Entertainment. 

“ This is the second time that we are conducting the underwater tunnel expo. The first expo conducted in Kollam received a huge response from the public. We believe the response from the capital city will also be good,” said Jomie Joseph, one of the members of Oceanos. 

The tunnel aquarium is expected to provide much more than entertainment. It will also help in giving students a first-hand unique experience in learning about the life of the creatures underwater. Awareness classes will also be held for the younger generation on ocean habitat and ecology and why the marine life needs to be protected. Besides this, the expo will also help to create awareness about curbing marine pollution which is caused due to human activities such as overfishing, oil spills from ships. 

The expo will also have other recreational stalls for children. A rich spread of mouth-watering delicacies from around the world will also be available at the expo. There will also be a shopping area which will have stalls that will include toys, arts, crafts and much more.

