Vehicle fitness testing a roadblock in Kochi

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vehicle fitness testing at the All Saints College-road leading to the Kochuveli railway station is turning out to be a headache for both students and tourists who are using the road.

The Motor Vehicles Department has been using the route for the past two years after they shifted ground from Poojappura. Although complaints have been made by the locals, no action has been taken so far.

"Why can't the authorities concerned provide an alternate road or ground for testing the autos. Almost every day, more than 40 autos or 10-20 heavy vehicles are lined for testing which is inconveniencing the public. We have been addressing the issue, but to no avail," said Cleofas, who operates his autorickshaw at Kochuveli.

According to the drivers, the situation has to be taken into consideration since the route is close to the Kochuveli railway station. Frequent vehicle testing is also leading to traffic issues in the area, where a number of industries, colleges operate.

Vinodh Kumar, an employee at an industry operating in the route said the road is blocked during the day, especially when heavy vehicles are tested. The major industries in the route include Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Travancore Titanium Products and organisations involved in manufacturing granite, aluminium, powder coating, hollow bricks and food.

"Vehicle testing is conducted between 10 and 1 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays when traffic is comparatively lower. We try not to affect the public movement," said an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector who was on duty for fitness testing on Wednesday.

Speaking on this, Thiruvananthapuram RTO B Muralikrishnan said they are in search of a new venue where the fitness test can be held. "We will shift to the new place as soon we find an alternative," he said.