Adieu, dear lenin

On Wednesday, the capital city paid tearful homage to one of its own filmmakers.

The public paying their respects to director Lenin Rajendran at Kalabhavan theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday  B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the capital city paid tearful homage to one of its own filmmakers. When Lenin Rajendran's body was brought to the University College Palayam and Kalabhavan theatre Vazuthacaud, a host of people including film makers, his co-workers and close friends accompanied to pay tribute to the film-maker who carved a niche in the Malayalam film industry. 
A pool of actors, directors and dignitaries including actor Menaka Sureshkumar, singer B Arundhathi, Binish Kodiyeri, Alancier,  Mahesh Panchu, secretary,  Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, C Divakaran MLA and cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan were seen. 

According to Pramod Payyanur who worked with Lenin Rajendran in his film 'Anyar', he always prioritised visual beauty of shots and was supportive of creativity in youth. "He always liked creative people and contributed a lot to our creativity. His visions and perspectives were entirely different from other directors in the industry.

He gave more importance to framing, there was art, literature, poems, colours added in the right amount to get a perfectly polished outcome," said Pramod Payyannur, director.
Mahesh Narayanan, the editor of his film 'Rathri Mazha', who accompanied his body from University College to Kalabhavan remembered him as a master and a complete film-maker. " He was very informative, skilful and efficient. If you look at his films, those are all based on strong political ideologies, perfectly structured character dimensions and flawless visuals.

He was a master, a trained craftsman who spoke about liberation through his films. Usually, we don't find art school film-makers giving much importance to songs, but for him, music communicated the essence of his films along with breathtaking shots. Every time he discusses stories, he invited suggestions and opinions," said Mahesh. He also added that Lenin was a keen observer of the new wave film making and makers. "He was never satisfied with his work, he wanted perfection, he used to re-work on the same shot for hours. Unlike other directors, he was a self-critique," added Mahesh. 

While sharing his experience with Express, script writer Sajeev Pazhoor said, "When I started my career, films like 'Meenmasthile Sooryan' influenced me. He was like a brother to me, a person I could call anytime and share everything. He was a funny man who never let worries rule him. He never forced anyone to work under stress or not put any time-restrictions or deadlines. His ability to work under limitations and create masterpieces was one thing any director needed to learn.

His magical shots at low-budget locations are a great example. Even if we didn't talk for long, he used to make sure that our bond was strong enough to surpass distance," said Sajeev Pazhoor. He also remembered how Lenin used to select the cast for his films as it breaks the typical actor-figures, contrasting yet magical. After paying homage, his body was taken for cremation at 2.30 pm at Saanthi Kavadam, Thycaud with state honours.

