Committee to ensure hygiene to be set up on Technopark campus 

In the backdrop of the suspected foodborne-illness outbreak at Technopark campus, the Health Department might persuade the authorities concerned to set up a committee for ensuring hygiene and serving quality and safe foods from the eateries inside the campus. As per sources, the said suggestion is likely to figure in the report to be submitted to the Directorate of Health Services.

“The institution has around 50,000 IT professionals and most of them prefer eateries inside the campus. Thus, it is high time a committee will have to be set up for ensuring hygiene as well as serving quality and safe food,” said a source with the Health Department.

At the same time, on Wednesday, a team led by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr PP Preetha carried out an inspection at the food courts, restaurants and juice corners inside the campus.

The team is said to have noted several anomalies, including unhygienic conditions and stale food. “Yes, some problems were indeed there. During our inspection we noted some eateries even didn’t have a licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,” said Preetha.

According to the DMO, the Food Safety Department could play a major role here as their frequent inspections, the collection of food samples and penalisation against unauthorised food vendors could bring in remarkable changes.

On the other hand, the Health Department which is groping in the dark for the reasons behind the outbreak of fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea among the techies had collected water samples from the bunkers inside the campus. The department has also sought a list of packaged drinking water providers supplying bottled water to various blocks and eateries inside the campus.

The other day, the DMO had stated it will seek the help of the Community Medicine Department of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College to study the situation and help it reach a conclusion.

The Health wing of the Corporation, on Tuesday, had written to the Health and Food Safety Departments and Kerala State Pollution Control Board to conduct surprise checks if and when needed.

