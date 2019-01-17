D-day shoot turns pricey

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Traditional weddings, with elaborate mehendi nights, oonjal ceremonies is the catch of the season. And creating this magic are photographers who take the ceremonies to another level. Most brides and grooms, according to photographers, want to recreate traditional weddings with the old world charm.

"There are many couples who choose to make their wedding an elaborate affair extending to several days. It begins from the mehendi ceremony. They want us to capture every moment in detail. Brahmin wedding ceremonies continue for a couple of days," said Aravind S, a freelance photographer. Most recently, a young couple held a customised wedding where they recreated a set from the Vedic era including 'Malai Matruthal', 'Oonjal Ceremony', 'Kanyadanam', 'Sapthapathi' ceremonies.

"For me, it was a dream come true. I always planned for a traditional wedding ceremony where I could re-create my mother's marriage day. She looked astonishing in a bright red Kanjeevaram saree wearing gold jewellery and a jasmine garland. Your wedding day is completely in the hands of the photographer," said Anamika P from Althara Nagar.

Packages

The starting price of wedding photography/videography begin at D70,000 including a hundred-page magazine album of the size 24*15 printed in glossy, matte, velvet, metallic embossing.

Video highlights from the wedding- a three to five minutes video, a table-top calendar, photo frames, two dvd copies of both video and photos sums up the simple package.

Under the 'Silver' package, a heli camera is included along with a cinematic teaser which costs D80,000. For packages ranging over D 1 lakh, additional elements include, live LED displays, outdoor shoot- print and video. Wedding videography-photography companies also add gift vouchers, surprise gifts for expensive packages.



Hiring for an year

For the 'diamond' wedding package which costs D 2,80,000, coffee mugs-couple picture printed, cinematic video-lights, smoke bombs, wall calendars, GoPro, traditional-candid-steady camera photographers, live-print, crane, jibs are included. According to photographers, there are several couples who hire them for a year because they want to prepare first-wedding anniversary photos and videos.

