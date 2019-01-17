Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BJP, CPM trying to fan communal polarisation: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Chandy said the stance adopted by the Prime Minister and the position of Central and state governments on the Sabarimala issue revealed both the parties were trying to fan communal polarisation.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Kollam has shown the BJP is trying to gain political mileage out of the Sabarimala issue instead of securing communal harmony and traditions, former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said.

The Congress party and the UDF have a single approach towards the issue. 

“We are still sticking to the contents of the affidavit filed by the UDF Government in the Supreme Court. We haven’t changed our stand, but the RSS and the BJP did a flip flop,” Chandy said.

Unfortunately, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government took a stand that worsened the situation, he said. 

