Kids’ creative oeuvres prove major draw at Celluloid film fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celluloid, a maiden two-day film festival in which all the films were made by children, was a hit among the movie buffs in the capital city. As many as 30 films made by children were screened during the festival at Lenin Balavadi at Vazhuthacaud, which concluded on Wednesday.

The festival was organised by the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and the Department of General Education.

The first day saw the screening of 16 films made by the participants. The films were made with relevant themes, including the resilience shown by the people of the state during the floods and the powerful rescue operations done by fisherfolks. The film, ‘Kuda’, made by the students of Vellanad VHSS on the fishermen’s role, received much appreciation. ‘Aruthu’, a film made by the students of Venganoor Government Model HSS also got noticed on the first day.

The second day witnessed films with social relevance including the harmful effects of drugs. ‘Ivan Poovalan’ and ‘Nillu’ were the films which received a standing ovation. ‘Brahmam’ and ‘Suhruthu’ were films which conveyed a strong message for the parents of adolescent kids.

An open forum was also conducted after the screening of each film. Former Chief Secretary and poet K Jayakumar, and Santhosh Sowparnika were part of the open forum. Five films have won special jury awards and three films chosen as best films received awards.