KSRTC loses Rs 28 crore annually on procuring diesel from IOC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC loses a whopping Rs 28 crore annually as a result of the IOC slashing the discount provided on Heavy Speed Diesel (HSD) purchase. The KSRTC purchases 4.5 lakh litre of HSD from the IOC daily. One-third of KSRTC’s total operating cost is spent exclusively on fuel purchases.

The KSRTC management has urged the IOC to provide further reduction on HSD purchase on the lines of the one provided to Karnataka RTC by the BPCL, failing which the KSRTC said it will have to look for other avenues to meet its fuel requirements.

KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said in a statement IOC provides nearly the entire fuel needed by the state transporter, with just a fraction of the requirement being met by the BPCL and HPCL. Since the KSRTC is in the red, the management has been looking at emergency plans - to procure HSD at competitive rates - to pull the cash-strapped entity out of the woods.