Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC loses Rs 28 crore annually on procuring diesel from IOC

The KSRTC purchases 4.5 lakh litre of HSD from the IOC daily.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose

Image of KSRTC Fast Passenger for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Aanavandi Travel Blog)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC loses a whopping Rs 28 crore annually as a result of the IOC slashing the discount provided on Heavy Speed Diesel (HSD) purchase. The KSRTC purchases 4.5 lakh litre of HSD from the IOC daily. One-third of KSRTC’s total operating cost is spent exclusively on fuel purchases.

The KSRTC management has urged the IOC to provide further reduction on HSD purchase on the lines of the one provided to Karnataka RTC  by the BPCL, failing which the KSRTC said it will have to look for other avenues to meet its fuel requirements. 

 KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said in a statement IOC provides nearly the entire fuel needed by the state transporter, with just a fraction of the requirement being met by the BPCL and HPCL. Since the KSRTC is in the red, the management has been looking at emergency plans - to procure HSD at competitive rates - to pull the cash-strapped entity out of the woods.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IOC LOss Diesel KSTRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp