‘Our ninth attempt was lucky’

The members were happy they were able to summit the peak in their ninth attempt.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:59 AM

The 10-member team from Chennai who scaled the Agasthyarkoodam peak  Vincent Pulickal

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Agasthymala gaining prominence in the wake of the recent decision allowing women to scale the peak, 'Shivaboothagana  Sivananadayargal', a ten-member all-male team from Chennai reached the spot on January 14, the first day of Agasthyarkoodam season. The members were happy they were able to summit the peak in their ninth attempt.

"On our way to Agasthyarkoodam, our vehicle broke down. We had to change the vehicle. However, we were determined as this time we received the opportunity to scale the peak, unlike the previous years where we did not receive the pass. But our love for the place and Agasthiyar Muni has helped us scale the peak," said Yuvaraj D, coordinator of the group.

The group has been constantly vying to visit holy places rather than tourist spots. "We wish to share our experience with other people in our home town," said Yuvaraj who is working as an HR in an IT firm.
This is not their first trip to Kerala, as they have already been to other places including Alapuzha, Munnar and Wayanad.  The team members are  friends residing in the same locality. "We are all from different professions including IT firms and teaching. Some of us are even childhood friends," said Selvam, a team member.

The team is however not happy with the High Court verdict that removed the ban for women from trekking the Agasthyarkoodam peak. "It's a holy place, like Sabarimala. The peak too has its own rituals and beliefs, therefore the Court or other people interfering in a group's belief is not considered right," said Ambethcar C, captain of the team. 

The group recently visited the 1800 feet Parvathamalai in Tamil Nadu. The Velliangiri Mountains, a part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, situated at the Western Ghats border of Coimbatore district was the highest peak covered by the 10 member team. 

