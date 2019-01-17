Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pre-scripted shots are now in vogue

Photo: Green Water Wedding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Do you have a love story? Would you like to recreate it and record it prior to your wedding? Videographers nowadays are happy to visit the college where the happyily ever-afters retracing the paths you travelled before you became man and wife.  "We go to whatever location the customer asks for, even if it is far," says cinematographer Maneesh  R J who runs Royal Wedding movies.

Songs, destinations are chosen giving preference to choices of the client. Themes are set accordingly. According to photographers, live broadcasting is a trend and photos go viral as young couples post their wedding videos on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. So, those who cannot attend the wedding, still can watch it live. 

According to Maneesh, in the past videos were shot to maintain the list of people who attended the wedding. "The photography and videography trends have changed drastically. Now the importance is given to the couple and their beautiful moments, "said Maneesh.

