 'Save The Date', we are getting married 

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Crisp and creative. The latest to make the mark are the 'Save The Date' video invites sent out by young couples many days before the marriage. This, according to many photographers, is the most effective way to cut-down on paper invitations which have already become outdated. It is also an alternative for those who wish to save paper.

"People like to re-create their first meeting or proposal day videos. Some of them choose to act out instances from the time they fell in love. In most cases, the young couples themselves, choose the songs. Many of them demand to focus on fancy objects like fairy lights, lit lanterns rather than their faces. The final cut will zoom on their wedding date," said Jithu Chandran, photographer, Beedi Company Wedding Studio.

Saranya and Vishnu's 'save the date' teaser is definitely interesting and a throw-back from the past. It is a leaf from their early days on how they met to soon become a couple. The teaser shows a woman jogging at the museum park when a man accidentally throws waste on. She verbally abuses the guy but later they both fall in love. The video created by Machooos Wedding Studio, Nedumangad has gone viral. "We create the storyline according to the customer demand. Some people like slow music, appealing backgrounds-locations.

For example, 'Save the date' video done for the couple 'Vasundhara and Jay' was shot in places they have visited together. The bride herself narrates the story. It is poetic, dramatic, romantic. The dress code adds to the glitter, said Sarath Raj, photographer, Machooos Wedding Studio.



Re-creating movie shots

After the movie '96' was released, it was not surprising that many of the young couples wanted to recreate videos from the film. Dressed up as students wearing school uniforms and carrying a lunch box are some of the re-creations. "Creative, funny videos are also in demand with many couples choosing humour-filled Malayalam voice-overs, comic costumes among others," said Jithu. Some of the clients, go the extra mile and ask for 'Save The Date' invitation card pictures. The price range from D 5000 and more.