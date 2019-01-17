Sparing a thought for the disabled

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department's ambitious barrier-free tourism project is nearing its target. The project mooted two years ago is aimed at ensuring tourist spots are accessible for the disabled. To make all tourist spots in the state accessible, a meeting will soon be held by the Kerala Tourism Development Department along with the other District Tourism Promotion Councils to achieve the target.

Under the barrier-free Kerala project, the department has teamed up with the responsible tourism mission to make more than 20 destinations barrier-free. The government has already sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the project. " The barrier-free tourism project of the government is a great initiative. There are several disabled persons who have not yet seen a beach.

We have decided to conduct a meeting and follow up on the developments made in each district," said Nasima Begum, assistant planning officer, Barrier-free tourism.

Though a few beaches do boast of ramps, quite a number of the are yet to set up the facility. A decision is also being taken to make public parks and museums including the Kanakakkunnu palace premises barrier-free.

The Kovalam beach will soon boast of ramps to welcome the disabled. The department has decided to set up specially-designed ramps, wheelchairs, restrooms and other facilities in selected destinations which are being identified by DTPCs of the respective districts. Guides will also be appointed in various tourist spots who will be trained in sign languages. Signages in braille is expected to guide the visually-challenged.

The tourism department has been successful in implementing the concept in Alappuzha, one of the state's most sought-after tourist destination. Audio-visual aids and automatic wheelchairs which were recently installed in beaches. The tourism department plans to develop similar projects in all 14 districts.

" We have given the charge to DTPCs in different districts to identify the areas which will be discussed in the meeting," said Nasima.

