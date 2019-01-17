Unique locations add to the charm

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The right location, the perfect picture. This is what is driving photographers to the outdoors, in search of beautiful spots and landscapes. And for photographers who take into account several factors including location, season, composition and framing, this might sometimes prove a challenge yet fulfilling experience.

Several couples from North India are also opting for Kerala as the ideal location for holding out-door shoots. The reason? The state's beautiful topography. “ In the past, wedding shoots were limited to photography inside homes. Now, it is all outdoors and very candid. Our clients also have a lot of suggestions and are aware of what they want from their photographer,” said Shanu Greenhat, a city-based photographer, Greenhat wedding photography.

Settings include the backwaters, beaches and houseboats while some opt for venues like a hill station.

"Both indoor and outdoor wedding photography has become very trendy. We even got clients from North India who contact us to make their wedding special. Recently we had clients from New Delhi. The post-wedding shoots were done in Leh and Ladakh.”



It is now destination pre-wed shoots!

Several couples are now opting for expensive destination pre-wed shoots. From Dubai's majestic dunes to charming European countries, brides and bridegrooms are investing a lot to ensure they get the right frames in the most romantic of spots.

Shine S A, founder of Green Water Wedding movies said there is a gradual change from traditional locations such as temples, churches to places of scenic beauty. “Candid pictures are in vogue and clients always look to make their wedding photography unique. We have even devised new methods and techniques to make the moments special for our clients so that they can cherish it. The production work takes more than two days based on the location and the weather," he said.