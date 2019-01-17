Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unique locations add to the charm

The right location, the perfect picture.

Published: 17th January 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Green Water Wedding

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The right location, the perfect picture. This is what is driving photographers to the outdoors, in search of beautiful spots and landscapes.  And for photographers who take into account several factors including location, season, composition and framing, this might sometimes prove a challenge yet fulfilling experience. 

Several couples from North India are also opting for Kerala as the ideal location for holding out-door shoots. The reason? The state's beautiful topography. “ In the past, wedding shoots were limited to photography inside homes. Now, it is all outdoors and very candid. Our clients also have a lot of suggestions and are aware of what they want from their photographer,” said Shanu Greenhat, a city-based photographer, Greenhat wedding photography.

Settings include the backwaters, beaches and houseboats while some opt for venues like a hill station. 
"Both indoor and outdoor wedding photography has become very trendy. We even got clients from North India who contact us to make their wedding special. Recently we had clients from New Delhi. The post-wedding shoots were done in Leh and Ladakh.”
     
It is now destination pre-wed shoots!
Several couples are now opting for expensive destination pre-wed shoots. From Dubai's majestic dunes to charming European countries, brides and bridegrooms are investing a lot to ensure they get the right frames in the most romantic of spots. 

Shine S A, founder of Green Water Wedding movies said there is a gradual change from traditional locations such as temples, churches to places of scenic beauty. “Candid pictures are in vogue and clients always look to make their wedding photography unique. We have even devised new methods and techniques to make the moments special for our clients so that they can cherish it. The production work takes more than two days based on the location and the weather," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp