VM Sudheeran flays PM Modi on Sabarimala issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have settled the Sabarimala issue if he had wanted. The Congress leader said the Prime Minister is indulging in tall claims during public meetings in the state instead of doing what he could have done. ​

Citing the incident when the Central Government brought in a new ordinance after widespread agitations took shape across the country in the wake of weakening of clauses in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, Sudheeran questioned why the Central Government is not doing the same in the case of Sabarimala.

He said this is a clear example of the political shallowness of the BJP and the Prime Minister.