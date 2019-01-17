Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Want to be part of an artisan’s dream? Head to Palayam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Hanging clay lanterns, bamboo-made wine stockers, jewels made of ruby and precious stones, handmade sarees and other handicraft products: To have all these under a roof is any artisan’s dream. The ten-day long exhibition at the VJT Hall, Palayam, displayed products made by artisans across the country. On display and sale at the expo are fabrics from Uttar Pradesh, jute sarees from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh-made cotton sarees in Chanderi print, Bhagalpur batik sarees, hand-made jewellery from Jaipur and handicraft products from Kerala. 

A stall set by Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Kunnumpuram, showcased products made out of bamboo including bamboo plant-holders, bamboo-wine-stockers, ‘kutta’, ‘vatti’, baskets and small storage pouches. “It takes three hours to finish a bamboo plant-holder. It costs C250 for a medium-sized holder and the bigger one costs C350. We also have a collection of handmade cloth bags made out of pure cotton and jute. Bags costs from C10 to C150, these bags are ideal for college-going girls and office-goers,” said Sherly S, stall-keeper. 

A set of jewellery was on display from Jaipur, made in pure silver, beads and semi-precious stones. “We have rings, jhumka, anklet, necklace and bangles. The price ranges from C200 to C5,000. The collection this year is good and more people visit the stall after 6 pm,” said Durgesh Tivari, a shopkeeper from Jaipur. 

A collection of ‘Channapatna’ toys manufactured in Channapatna in Karnataka drew more attention to the stall set outside the hall. “These are handmade from woods and have used natural colours. The toys include key-rings, wooden rattles, wood chimes, hee haw, bobblers, pull toys and wooden carry boxes. The price ranges from C350 to C850,” said Rajan KS, stall-keeper. 

One of the major attractions of the expo was the stall set by Kairali, where eco-friendly products including clay-flower vase, Budha sculpture, pen holders, tea cups, water bottles and clay decoratives were on display. 

According to the stall keepers, the price begins from C380 for a five-piece tea set to C850 for a wall hanging home decor made out of clay. The ten-day All India  Handicrafts Exhibition sponsored by Ministry of Textiles will conclude on Monday.

