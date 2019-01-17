Workshop to preserve Chalai market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An architectural workshop to tackle the issue of waste management will be held in the city on Monday at Alliance Française de Trivandrum. The aim of the workshop is to find solutions to preserve the cultural heritage of the Chalai Market. The workshop is organised in collaboration with Institut Français in India, Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Architecture of Paris La Villette, Navi Mumbai Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Architecture among others.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Passengers suffer at Bengaluru Airport for three hours as Air India flight crew's duty hours end
Iran Foreign Minister mocks US National Security Advisor with '10-year challenge'
Ban on Mumbai U-16 skipper Musheer Khan to act as deterrent for others: MCA
MP District Collector asking deputy via WhatsApp to ensure BJP's victory goes viral
NPA recognition likely to get prolonged till fiscal year 2020
Delhi's air quality slightly improves, CPCB task force recommends intensification of ground-level action