Workshop to preserve Chalai market

An architectural workshop to tackle the issue of waste management will be held in the city on Monday at Alliance Française de Trivandrum. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An architectural workshop to tackle the issue of waste management will be held in the city on Monday at Alliance Française de Trivandrum. The aim of the workshop is to find solutions to preserve the cultural heritage of the Chalai Market.   The workshop is organised in collaboration with Institut Français in India, Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Architecture of Paris La Villette, Navi Mumbai Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Architecture among others. 

