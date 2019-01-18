Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Collector bans unauthorised waste collection in Corporation limit

The order bans individuals and organisations, who are not authorised by the Corporation, from collecting garbage from the public and other establishments within the Corporation limits.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to prevent waste dumping in open spaces and water bodies, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has imposed a ban on the waste collection without prior approval from the City Corporation. District Collector K Vasuki issued an order with immediate effect on Thursday. The order was issued based on a request from Mayor V K Prasanth in this regard. 

The order bans individuals and organisations, who are not authorised by the Corporation, from collecting garbage from the public and other establishments within the Corporation limits. Also, there’s a ban on supplying or giving garbage to unauthorised individuals or organisations.  

With the order, the administration has restricted unauthorised collection and movement of garbage by individuals and organisations. The order was issued in the wake of recent incidents of waste dumping at public places and in water bodies. 

The order pointed out that as per the government order, the Corporation has come out with clear guidelines for collecting garbage within its limits. However, there have been incidents where individuals collect waste from households and dump it at public places and in water bodies. The Corporation has requested the district administration to impose restrictions on such unauthorised collection. 

The order said inspections have revealed such unauthorised waste collection and disposal at public places. This has led to major environmental pollution and destruction of water bodies. 

Taking these aspects into consideration, the District Collector issued the order as per CrPC section 133(1)(B), using her powers as District Magistrate. any complaints against the order, or reasons for not implementing the same, should be submitted before the ADM within a week, said the order.

