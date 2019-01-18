Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to stick to green protocol

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Mayor VK Prasanth with the representatives of online food delivery apps and hotels on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation has decided to implement the green protocol and avoid the use of disposable packing items by online food delivery companies.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Mayor VK Prasanth with the representatives of online food delivery apps and hotels on Thursday.

In the meeting, the representatives agreed to use eco-friendly packing materials for food delivery. The Mayor has requested the representatives of online services and hotel owners to cooperate with the initiatives to clean the city.

Recommendations by the Mayor

l Make maximum usage of steel containers while delivering parcels and charge the normal fee to attract the user.
l For those customers who require mandatory packing, use healthy and eco-friendly packing materials. Utensils made of eco-friendly materials like areca leaf and bagasse are available in the markets. The Corporation will set up various centres within the city limits where such materials will be available.
l To discourage the use of disposable items, the excess rate should be charged from the customers.   
l All these options should be provided in the app itself so customers can choose as per the requirement.  
l Make use of cloth bags for carrying the food packages and avoid plastic bags. The city corporation had set up centres to sell bags at subsidised rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Packaging Disposable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp