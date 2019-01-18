Thiruvananthapuram to stick to green protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation has decided to implement the green protocol and avoid the use of disposable packing items by online food delivery companies.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Mayor VK Prasanth with the representatives of online food delivery apps and hotels on Thursday.

In the meeting, the representatives agreed to use eco-friendly packing materials for food delivery. The Mayor has requested the representatives of online services and hotel owners to cooperate with the initiatives to clean the city.

Recommendations by the Mayor

l Make maximum usage of steel containers while delivering parcels and charge the normal fee to attract the user.

l For those customers who require mandatory packing, use healthy and eco-friendly packing materials. Utensils made of eco-friendly materials like areca leaf and bagasse are available in the markets. The Corporation will set up various centres within the city limits where such materials will be available.

l To discourage the use of disposable items, the excess rate should be charged from the customers.

l All these options should be provided in the app itself so customers can choose as per the requirement.

l Make use of cloth bags for carrying the food packages and avoid plastic bags. The city corporation had set up centres to sell bags at subsidised rates.