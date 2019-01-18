Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala politics has turned pro-UDF after Sabarimala: Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala said the Left Government and the BJP created untoward incidents across the state in the name of Sabarimala women’s entry.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:35 AM

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the state politics has tilted towards the policies of the UDF after the Sabarimala issue. He was addressing media persons after the UDF meet on Thursday. Chennithala said the Left Government and the BJP created untoward incidents across the state in the name of Sabarimala women’s entry.

He said the Chief Minister and his office connived to facilitate the entry of two women to the temple in disguise. “This action of the Chief Minister has left a deep scar in the heart of the believers. Pinarayi seems to have opened a specific cell in his office for making possible the entry of women to Sabarimala,” he said. challenging the beliefs of the devotees and charged never in the history of Kerala society has such a thing taken place.

The senior Congress leader said the CPM and the Left Government are hand in glove with the BJP and said whenever the BJP loses its strength the CPM will come to the rescue and boost its fortunes.
Chennithala said the Congress party and the UDF had always had a single stand in the Sabarimala issue and said the Oommen Chandy Government had given an affidavit stating the status quo should be maintained there which has been the stand of the Congress and the front all along.

He rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement the UDF has one stand in Delhi while another one in Pathanamthitta and said Modi does not have any clue about the history of Kerala. Chennithala asked as to why the Prime Minister was not bringing in legislation in the Sabarimala issue and added this is owing to the duplicity of the Prime Minister and the BJP.

He said the BJP or the NDA will not get a single seat from Kerala in the coming Lok Sabha elections and said Modi and Amit Shah need not dream about that. The senior leader said the LDF Government is taking credit for all the good work done by the previous UDF Government and said the Kochi Metro, Kannur Airport and Kollam bypass are all UDF projects.

Chennithala charged the Left Government in the state and said even after contributions from the people, the government did not do anything for the flood-affected and said there are cases of the minimum support amount of Rs 10,000 still not being distributed to the needy. He also said small traders and small-time farmers were the worst affected by the floods and the government has not done anything for them till date.

