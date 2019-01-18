Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree skill training campaign begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Kudumbashree through its skill training campaign ARISE (Acquiring Resilience and Identity through Sustainable Livelihood of people Sustainable Employment) will achieve the key goal of re-build Kerala,” said Minister of Local Self Governments A C Moideen on Thursday during the ARISE state-level inaugural function. 

He also said the ten job sectors identified after conducting the survey should be used in the right way to achieve sustainable employment and regular income. While inaugurating the website created for Geriatric Care Project, he pointed out the aim to provide job opportunities for 5,000 members in the district and rebuild the livelihood of people post-flood. 

While delivering the presidential address, T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department, spoke about the chances of entrepreneurs obtaining an amount of Rs 20,000 a month through ARISE and an annual revenue of `1,500 crore. He also informed the need for efficient workers in the field of Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing and Geriatric Care. 

Chief executive officer of Re-build Kerala V Venu said ARISE was a strong movement towards re-building Kerala. He released the book encompassing success stories of 20 women entrepreneurs under Kudumbashree by handing over a copy to Asha Varghese, director, Kudumbashree. S Hari Kishore, executive director, and Niranjana N S, programme officer of Kudumbashree and CDS members were present.

Kudumbashree ARISE

