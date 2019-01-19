Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ayyappa bhaktha sangamam: Traffic curbs in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

After the meet, the vehicles should take the devotees from Killipalam- Valiyasala road.

Published: 19th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala shrine (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Sunday from 1 pm in view of ‘Ayyappa bhaktha sangamam’, an Ayyappa devotee meet, scheduled to be held at Putharikandam ground in East Fort. In a statement, the City police said traffic along Vellayambalam- Museum- RR Lamp road- Palayam- VJT-Statue-Pulimood- Ayurveda College-OBTC- East Fort and Pattom-PMG-GV Raja- RR Lamp road should be avoided on Sunday.

Vehicles carrying devotees from Neyyattinkara- Kattakada and Parassala should reach the city via Karamana-Poojappura-Jagathy- Xanadu-Bakery and park at Attukal parking ground before dropping them at Nandavanam. After the meet, the vehicles should take the devotees from Killipalam junction and return via Karamana.

The vehicles coming from Nedumangad-Kilimanoor and Attingal should drop devotees in front of the public office and proceed to Poojappura ground for parking via Nandavanam-Bakery- Vazhuthacaud-DPI and Jagathy.

After the meet, the vehicles should take the devotees from Killipalam- Valiyasala road. Vehicles coming from Kollam side should drop the devotees in front of public office and park on the two sides of Enchakkal-Kovalam NH 66 bypass.

Vehicles coming from various parts of the city should drop devotees in front of the public office and park the vehicles on one side of Swathi Thirunal Music College at Thycaud.

Diversion points Vehicles coming from the Attingal side should divert from Ulloor junction and proceed via Medical College-Kumarapuram- Kannamoola-Nalumukku- Pattoor-General Hospital- Asan Square and Palayam Underpass.

Vehicles coming from MC Road should divert from Mannanthala and go via Mukkola-Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam- Edappazhinji-SMC and Vazhuthacaud. Vehicles from Karamana should go via Killipalam-Attakulangara road to reach East Fort.

Vehicles from Nedumangad side should divert from Peroorkada and go via Oolampara- Sasthamangalam-Edappazhinji- SMC and Vazhuthacaud. Vehicles starting from Thampanoor proceeding to Kollam and Kottayam should go via Bakery-Panjappura-Underpass and Asan square. Vehicles from East Fort and Thampanoor proceeding to Nedumangad should go via Attakulangara- Killippalam-Flyover- Thycaud-Xanadu and Vazhuthcaud.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyappa devotee meet Traffic restrictions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp