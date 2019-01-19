Ayyappa bhaktha sangamam: Traffic curbs in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Sunday from 1 pm in view of ‘Ayyappa bhaktha sangamam’, an Ayyappa devotee meet, scheduled to be held at Putharikandam ground in East Fort. In a statement, the City police said traffic along Vellayambalam- Museum- RR Lamp road- Palayam- VJT-Statue-Pulimood- Ayurveda College-OBTC- East Fort and Pattom-PMG-GV Raja- RR Lamp road should be avoided on Sunday.

Vehicles carrying devotees from Neyyattinkara- Kattakada and Parassala should reach the city via Karamana-Poojappura-Jagathy- Xanadu-Bakery and park at Attukal parking ground before dropping them at Nandavanam. After the meet, the vehicles should take the devotees from Killipalam junction and return via Karamana.

The vehicles coming from Nedumangad-Kilimanoor and Attingal should drop devotees in front of the public office and proceed to Poojappura ground for parking via Nandavanam-Bakery- Vazhuthacaud-DPI and Jagathy.

After the meet, the vehicles should take the devotees from Killipalam- Valiyasala road. Vehicles coming from Kollam side should drop the devotees in front of public office and park on the two sides of Enchakkal-Kovalam NH 66 bypass.

Vehicles coming from various parts of the city should drop devotees in front of the public office and park the vehicles on one side of Swathi Thirunal Music College at Thycaud.

Diversion points Vehicles coming from the Attingal side should divert from Ulloor junction and proceed via Medical College-Kumarapuram- Kannamoola-Nalumukku- Pattoor-General Hospital- Asan Square and Palayam Underpass.

Vehicles coming from MC Road should divert from Mannanthala and go via Mukkola-Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam- Edappazhinji-SMC and Vazhuthacaud. Vehicles from Karamana should go via Killipalam-Attakulangara road to reach East Fort.

Vehicles from Nedumangad side should divert from Peroorkada and go via Oolampara- Sasthamangalam-Edappazhinji- SMC and Vazhuthacaud. Vehicles starting from Thampanoor proceeding to Kollam and Kottayam should go via Bakery-Panjappura-Underpass and Asan square. Vehicles from East Fort and Thampanoor proceeding to Nedumangad should go via Attakulangara- Killippalam-Flyover- Thycaud-Xanadu and Vazhuthcaud.