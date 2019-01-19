Coir sector crisis in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala writes to Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to the Finance Minister seeking urgent measures to address the crisis in the coir sector. In a letter to Thomas Isaac, Chennithala pointed at the major issues faced by coir employees and the coir sector, the biggest traditional industry of the state. ​

The hike in the price of raw materials has adversely affected the coir industry, leading to a standstill in all allied sectors. Despite a severe shortage of employment in the small-scale production sectors, the state government has not been taking proactive steps. The financial assistance to coir workers has also been stopped, he said.

“The subsidy amount for coir workers with various cooperative societies under the Kayamkulam Coir Project has been pending for the past nine months. The arrears would come to around Rs 3.5 crore,” Chennithala said. As part of addressing the crisis, Chennithala also put forth seven proposals, including price fixing of coir and coir products in addition to ensuring minimum wages of Rs 600 to coir workers.