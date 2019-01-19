Congress, CPM workers clash at Agricultural Society office in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Perumbazhuthoor near Neyyattinkara after the local workers of the Congress and the CPM clashed following a dispute over the fund expenditure during the Perumbazhuthoor Agricultural Society election held recently.

Three Congress workers were injured and were admitted to the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara. The injured included DCC secretary Marayumuttom Suresh. The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case in connection with the incident and the probe has begun to trace the culprits.

According to the police, the clash occurred around 6 pm when a meeting was progressing between the administrative panel led by Suresh and the former panel led by the CPM. The meeting turned worse when the CPM workers raised the issue of fund expenditure during the elections.

This led to a scuffle and Suresh was attacked with a sharp object and he was injured on his forehead. “The injury is not serious. The police will record a statement and appropriate action will be taken,” said an officer attached to the Neyyattinkara police station.