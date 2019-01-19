Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road phase-II work to be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a statement, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran said the development of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch is being constructed using only state funds.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Putting an end to uncertainties, the development of the second phase of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road into a four-lane stretch will be a reality with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the construction works at Pravachambalam on January 24.

The project got a lease of life recently with the government approving the tender price of the selected contractor, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS). 

Earlier, a sum of Rs 266.67 crore was handed over to the Revenue Department for land acquisition in the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch. Of this, Rs 122.46 crore was also disbursed to landowners. Rehabilitation of around 22 families at the Old Rajapatha area near Pravachambalam had remained a major hurdle for several months.

However, the issue was settled later with the intervention of the district administration. Sudhakaran also said the land acquisition process from Kodinada to Vazhimukku is underway and the alignment proceedings for the third reach starting from Vazhimukku to Kaliyikkavila has reached its final stage. 

Work progressing 
The cost for the second phase is estimated at I111.5 crore. Rehabilitation of around 22 families at the Old Rajapatha area near Pravachambalam was settled with the intervention of the district administration

