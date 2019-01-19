Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment to help students pursue jobs of the future

The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) will organise a two-day seminar for MTech students on January 21 and 22.

Published: 19th January 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) will organise a two-day seminar for MTech students on January 21 and 22. It will have four sessions on blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and robotics, big data analysis and cloud computing. 

KILE chairman V Sivankutty said the seminar will help introduce engineering students to the emerging job sectors. “International organisations like the World Bank have identified the technology sectors which will be generating more jobs in the next decade. The seminar will equip our students to pursue them,” he said. 

First-year MTech students of APJ Abdul Kalam University and colleges affiliated to the Kerala University can attend the event. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the seminar at 9.30 am on January 21. Sivankutty will preside over the function. S Chandrasekhar, Employment director; B Hariharan, chief of the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau, and KILE fellow R Baiju Chandran will speak on the occasion.

The sessions include ‘Industry 4.0’, handled by Dr PV Unnikrishnan (Advisor, K-DISC); ‘Artificial Intelligence - Opportunities’ by Krishnan Neelakantan (consultant, K-DISC); “Data Science Trend and Opportunities’ by Santhosh Kurup (CEO, ICT Academy); ‘Robotics’ by Regin Narayanan (CEO, Ingen Robotics) and ‘Blockchain Technology and Opportunities’ by Asharaf S (Kerala Blockchain Academy).

Study on migrant workers
The KILE is undertaking a study on the living conditions of migrant workers, said Sivankutty. The study findings will help the government formulate legislation that will help in realising the ‘decent work’ conditions propagated by the International Labour Organisation. “The study will cover the conditions of their workplace, health, benefits for their family and state due to remittance and availability of welfare measures,” said M Shajeena, executive director, KILE. 

