Kerala's Nishagandhi Dance Festival to feature transgender artist

It seems the state government’s ‘renaissance’ will not end with the Women’s Wall.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the state government’s ‘renaissance’ will not end with the Women’s Wall. The art connoisseurs in the capital city will have a surprise in the coming Nishagandhi Dance Festival when Narthaki Nataraj will perform at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakunnu Palace. Nataraj transcended the barriers of social ostracism and identity crisis as a member of the third gender to successfully establish herself as a proponent of Bharatanatyam. 

According to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Nataraj was invited to the dance festival as part of the proclaimed stance of the government on the third gender or transgender. Hailing from a Madurai-based middle-class family, Nataraj has carved a niche in the classical dance form and found a soulful solution to her identity crisis, by fighting against the social stigma and ridicules of a regressive society around her.        

A disciple of Tanjore K P Kittappa Pillai who was the direct descendant of the Tanjore Quartet brothers, considered to be the doyen of Bharatanatyam, she was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government which presented her with the Kalaimamani title and became the first transgender to receive honorary doctorate Periyar Maniammai University, Thanjavur. Acclaimed artists from different parts of the country also will showcase the different dance traditions in the capital city during the seven-day festival which commences on Sunday.   

Neena Prasad (mohiniyattam), Shoba Madhu (bharatanatyam), Vyjayanthi Kashi and group (kuchipudi), Manjushree Panda and group (odissi), T Reddi Lakshmi (kuchipudi), Sudipkumar Ghosh and group (manipuri), Ardra M A (mohiniyattam), Namrrta Raai (kathak), Nrutya Naivedya (gotipua), Sindhu Sivankutty (kuchipudi), Rashmi Menon (mohiniyattam), Christopher Gurusamy (bharatanatyam), Nija Lathin (kuchipudi), Raminder Khurana (odissi), Adithya P V (bharatanatyam) and Monisa Nayak and group (kathak) are the other artists performing in the festival. 

The Nishagandhi Puraskaram 2019, instituted by Kerala Tourism for artistic excellence, will be presented to mohiniyattom dancer-guru Kshemavathy at the opening function of the festival on Sunday. The award which carries a purse of R1.50 lakh, a statuette of Sage Bharatha, and a citation, will be presented to her by Governor P Sathasivam. The fund for the festival is met through the sponsorships, said P Balakiran, tourism director, at a press conference. 

Equal rights
Narthaki Nataraj was invited to the dance festival as part of the proclaimed stance of the government on the third gender or transgender

