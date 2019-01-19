Thiruvananthapuram's ten-year challenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The #10YearsChallenge is catching up across social media circles, instilling curiosity in people and pushing them to dig out that one picture that would nail how they looked in the past, in comparison to their present.

On the other side, the movement has inspired social activists to highlight important historical spots and places that faded away with the passage of time, cities that saw huge developments over the years and also remind people about the affect Global Warming is having on our world.

While some are interesting and thought-provoking and others flimsy, the challenge is certainly driving social media to new heights. We at Thiruvananthapuram Express, conduct our city's #10Years Challenge to see what changes Thiruvananthapuram has undergone in the past 10 years.



The revamped stand which received a major faceli

Greenfield Stadium

The Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom was spruced into a stadium with a 50,000-seat capacity as part of the 35th National Games. The stadium has introduced a couple of environment-friendly measures including rainwater conservation facility and solar panels.

◆The first green mall of the country, 'Mall of Travancore' was opened with 150 stores and 300 brands. ◆Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA) ex-chairman P K Venugopal said inter-city roads have been widened facilitating an integrated city road system. "The first phase of the expansion of Karamana-Kaliyakkavilai road was completed long ago. The second phase is yet to begin. A stretch of 42-kilometre road including MG Road, two flyovers at Bakery Junction and Thakaraparambu were also completed," he said.

Thampanoor bus stand

The KSRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor has now become a major highlight of the city. The work of the new stand began in 2010 and was flagged off in February, 2014 during Oomman Chandy's tenure. The new terminal has sufficient space for entry and departure of 29 buses at the same time. There are also electronic display boards.

Rehabilitation of beggars

"When I took charge in 2010, I wanted to make Thiruvananthapuram, a garden city. Several green initiatives were taken. A major milestone, however, is the rehabilitation of the poor and the beggars. Beggar menace has always been an issue. Now they have been offered a comfortable stay," said J Chandra, former Mayor. She also said that 'Sewerage Plant' at Muttathara remains to be the landmark project among other waste disposal initiatives introduced by the Corporation.

