Thousands seek Amritanandamayi’s blessings in Thiruvananthapuram

Inmates of Kaimanam Ashram received her on Thursday night.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees descended on the city on Friday to welcome Mata Amritanandamayi, who is on a two-day visit here. Inmates of Kaimanam Ashram received her on Thursday night. She blessed the devotees. Tokens were also distributed to the devotees to attend the shani/rahu pooja which began at 7 am. 

Addressing the devotees, Amritanandamayi stressed the need for love and compassion in the society. She also stressed the importance of protecting nature to ensure the sustainment of mankind. She further pointed out the importance of parents inculcating spiritual values in their children which will inculcate self-control and compassion to others. ‘Annadanam’ was held following the morning bhajan session.

Several VIPs also made a visit to the ashram on Friday seeking blessings. O Rajagopal MLA, V S Sivakumar MLA, Narayana Kurup, poet and writer, Babu Chandran Nair, DIG of BSF, Shylaja Ravi, Director Kaumudi publications; Vishnu Bhakthan, founder of New Rajasthan Marbles and Sreekumari Rajasekharan, convener of Amrutolsavam, welcomed Amritanandamayi by garlanding her. In the evening, cultural performances of the students of Amrita Vidyalayam School were held.

Special Kali pooja was also conducted at 7 pm. On Saturday, satsang, bhajan, meditation and darshan would commence from 10.30 am. Amritanandamayi will be the chief guest of Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam programme to be held on Sunday at Putharikandam ground. 

Words of wisdom
Amma stressed the need for love and compassion in the society. She also stressed the importance of protecting nature to ensure the sustainment of mankind

