CHIAK to implement health insurance scheme to benefit 41 lakh families in Kerala

The scheme that will benefit around 41 lakh families in the state will roll out on April 1. 

Published: 20th January 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK) will act as the State Health Agency (SHA) for the implementation of Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), a remodelled form of the Centre’s flagship programme Ayushman Bharat. 

The scheme that will benefit around 41 lakh families in the state will roll out on April 1. 

According to the Health Department, CHIAK is entrusted to carry out all activities with regard to the implementation of KASP till an alternative arrangement is made. At the same time, the state government is also concerned over the huge financial commitment the scheme will bring to it. 

“The proposed KASP will benefit 41 lakh families,” said an officer of CHIAK. “Of this, the health insurance for 21 lakh families will be borne out by both the Centre and state governments in the ratio of 60:40. The remaining 20 lakh families will be covered by the state government alone.” 

According to the officer, though the specialities of KASP will only be known in the State Budget 2019-20, which will be presented on January 31, the financial burden it could bring to the state also needs to be addressed in an effective manner. 

“The main problem before us is that the eligible premium ceiling that was once fixed as Rs 1,250 was decreased to Rs 1,052. How will any insurance company come forward to implement the scheme? We have decided to float a tender,” added the officer. Questioning the feasibility of the scheme Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had earlier tweeted that it is not possible for a jump in benefits for such a low premium. 

It was in June that the state government accelerated the commissioning of KASP as it constituted a six-member committee with Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation director D Narayana to work out the procedures and cost to be covered under the said scheme. It was then stated that the scheme that was on the cards envisages to bring more beneficiaries under health insurance and promises to provide them with better medical insurance cover. 

The proposed scheme while merging the RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and CHIS Plus and Karunya scheme will also be in alliance with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

At the same time, CHIAK authorities said that though it has been appointed as the SHA, no additional manpower will have to be recruited as the entire activities were system driven. 

“CHIAK has software-based monitoring of various health insurance schemes. Thus no additional staff is required while implementing KASP. Also, the 600 hospitals that are empanelled with us can shift to the new scheme and new hospitals can also become part of the same,” said CHIAK authorities.

