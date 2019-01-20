Kerala police bank on new monitoring system to safeguard institutions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to ensure round-the-clock safety to the public institutions and banks, the state police have initiated the ‘Central Intrusion Monitoring System’. The police have launched the system with the scientific assistance of Keltron.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said a centralised control room has been launched at the police headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, which can communicate with all the control rooms in the districts.

If any robbery attempt takes place at an institution integrated with the new system, the centralised control room will be alerted along with the visuals within three seconds. The location details will be available for the police to trace the culprits easily, police said.