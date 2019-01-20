Police data shows spurt in road accidents in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the awareness campaigns on road safety yielding results, the state witnessed a higher number of road accidents in 2018 compared to the immediately preceding year, according to data available with the police.

While 4,199 lives were lost on the roads last year as against 4,131 in 2017, the number of those grievously injured in road accidents also went up to 31,611 from 29,733 in 2017. A total of 91,444 persons suffered grievous injuries in accidents which took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

DGP Loknath Behera said the various awareness programmes being implemented by the police had helped to bring down the accident rate.

Alappuzha accounted for 365(407 in 2017) accident-related deaths, with Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram Rural witnessing 361, 343 and 333 deaths, respectively.

One hundred and eight-seven lives were lost in accidents in Thiruvananthapuram city while Wayanad had the least number of casualties with 73(68 in 2017) persons succumbing to road mishaps.

In 2016, Malappuram district witnessed 402 persons losing their lives on the road. Ernakulam Rural came in second with 367 deaths followed by Palakkad with 366 and Alappuzha district with 356.

Addressing the year-end meeting at the Police Headquarters here, Behera called for steps to make the roads safer in 2019.