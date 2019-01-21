700-plus school children turn up for Jr NBA skill challenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : More than 700 school children, mostly first timers, turned up for the Reliance Foundation junior NBA skill challenge at Greenfield Indoor Stadium in Kariyavattom on Monday. The skill challenge was conducted by USA coach Sara Gayler and Spaniard Carlo Paloma. All the participants were made to go through the five challenges to test their skills on the footwork, lay-up, passing, dribbling and hotshot stations. The event was a fun and competitive way for children to assess their basketball skills.

After a player cleared all the five skill sections, they were given participation certificate. The 24 best players were awarded with merit certificates and NBA T-shirts.Coach Sarah said the programme was conceptualised to teach fundamentals of the game to kids. “The Junior NBA is the league’s youth basketball participation programme that provides a fun environment for kids to learn the fundamentals and values of the game and the skills challenge is an initial initiative in that process.

The event is focused on improving the experience about the game for players, coaches and parents," she said. Carlo said it was her maiden visit to Kerala and she was excited over the enthusiasm and skill exhibited by the participants.

The mini-basketball skill challenge was held in the U-12 , U-14 and U-16 age categories. The Thiruvananthapuram event was the third and last leg of the competition. Similar events were held in Kozhikode and Ettumanoor earlier.

