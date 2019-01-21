A menace to pedestrians

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Illegal parking on the footpath adjacent the Kerala University and MLA hostel is creating difficulty for pedestrians, who use the route to enter the University office and the hostel. According to the pedestrians, the pathway is crowded with two-wheelers and cars on most days. "This is making it difficult as the pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. This is, however, a huge risk," said pedestrian Shaiju S.

The eight-feet road leads to Kunnukuzhy Junction. Vehicles of employees belonging to offices across the stretch are parked along the stretch. "Most of the vehicles occupy half of the footpath and a small portion of the road, putting both road users and the pedestrians in the lurch. During peak hours, traffic congestion is at its worst as the road is already narrow," said Santhosh KG, an auto driver. Vehicles are parked on the stretch between 10 am and 11 am, creating trouble for pedestrians who choose to walk to the office.

Aware of the issue, CEO of Acuwin Innovations Vishnu V A said the company has restricted vehicles from parking on the footpath. Speaking on this, Assistant Commissioner of traffic (North) Anil Kumar said the issue is yet to come to their notice. "We are yet to receive any complaints. However, we will look into the matter and take immediate action," he said.