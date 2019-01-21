Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New floor for Regional Ayurveda Institute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Union Minister of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the newly constructed second floor of Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Lifestyle Related Disorders (RARILSD) in Poojapura on Tuesday at 10.30 am. A peripheral unit under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, the institute undertakes, co-coordinates, aids and promotes research in Ayurvedic Science with special emphasis on lifestyle-related disorders. 

"The institute focuses on carrying out research in chronic skin condition like psoriasis, allergic conjunctivitis, hypertension, dysmenorrhea and others. It is also in the process to introduce medicines that were developed under such projects to the market," said an officer of RARILSD. 

According to the officer, it is the Clinical Research Section of the institute that is carrying out research work with special emphasis on lifestyle-related health care with the support of a sophisticated biochemistry and pathology laboratory. Other than that the institute offers multi-speciality treatment in Ayurveda to patients at affordable costs.

 The institute has OPD's for general cases on all working days and special geriatric clinics on all Tuesdays and Fridays.  Special OPD's on lifestyle-related disorders are conducted for gynaecological disorders,  diabetes mellitus, and obesity on all Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays respectively.

