Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This daily wage government employee in Kerala seeks justice for losing job post maternity leave

In March 2016, the then UDF government had offered an enhanced pay package for contract and daily wage employees who had completed a fixed term.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepa Das, who was a library assistant on daily wage basis at the Civil Service Academy, which comes under the Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK), has been running from pillar to post to rejoin after she took maternity leave. She could not rejoin duty after completing her maternity leave, because she was just a daily wage employee.

Deepa approached the Higher Education Department several times, but in vain. She had gone for maternity leave in 2009 for four-and-a-half months. When she returned after the leave, she was told to quit by the CCEK without any reason.

At that time, CCEK officers said they could replace her at any time as she was only a daily wage labourer. Later, Deepa approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which issued an order on December 5, 2016, directing CCEK to re-engage her on daily wages. But the Higher Education Department was reluctant to comply with the order, which prompted Deepa to approach the High Court.

Implement SHRC order: HC to CCEK

Considering her petition on February 14 in 2018, the HC directed CCEK to implement the SHRC order. Though the CCEK filed an appeal, the HC on May 28 ruled that Deepa’s request was justified and that she should be given due consideration. On June 28, she wrote to CCEK director seeking implementation of the order. However, the CCEK has not taken any steps to reinduct her so far.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education Usha Titus told Express no such posts were started afresh  “We have not created any post of library assistant after she had gone on leave. No one has yet been appointed for the post either. So we are unable to comply with the HC order unless a post of library assistant is created. If a post is there for library assistant at CCEK, we will definitely consider her case,”.

In March 2016, the then UDF government had offered an enhanced pay package for contract and daily wage employees who had completed a fixed term. Soon, government departments, autonomous organisations and PSUs had initiated steps to regularise such employees. However, the promises remain on paper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre for Continuing Education Kerala maternity leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp