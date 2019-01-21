Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions in Trivandrum on Monday

Traffic curbs will be in place on Monday from 6 am to 1 pm in view of Thyppooya Kavadi procession to be carried out at various Sree Bala Subramanya temples in the city.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic curbs will be in place on Monday from 6 am to 1 pm in view of Thyppooya Kavadi procession to be carried out at various Sree Bala Subramanya temples in the city.

The city police hava said traffic along the Kunnukuzhy-Gowreeshapattom-Pottakuzhi-Cosmo-Murinjapalam-Medical College- Elamkulam-Ulloor-Kochulloor Road will be restricted owing to the procession to be held at Ulloor Sree Bala Subramanya Swamy Temple.

Parking restrictions have also been imposed on the stretch. Vehicles can proceed through PMG-Pattom-Chalakuzhi-Kesavadasapuram, and PMG-Law College-Kannammoola-Kumarapuram Road. The traffic restrictions are also in place at Pettah-Chackai- Chackai bypass- Pattom-Sreekariyam-Chavadimukku-Manvila-Kulathoor-Chekkalamukku-Kariyam-Edappazhinji and Sasthamangalam.The vehicles proceeding to Medical College Hospital should go via Pattom-Chalakuzhi Road.

For details, contact: 0471 2558731, 2558732.

