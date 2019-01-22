Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Air force campaign in Thiruvananthapuram witnesses huge turnout

The programme meant for school and college students is aimed at attracting the youth to take up a career in the defence forces. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Have you ever been inside an Antonov AN 32? Or seen an MI-17? Here is a rare opportunity to familiarise yourself with the way military aircrafts function in the Indian Air Force. The two-day 'Know Your Forces' campaign organised by the Air Force Station (AFS), Thiruvananthapuram under the aegis of Southern Air Command has commenced at the technical area of the air base on Tuesday. The programme meant for school and college students is aimed at attracting the youth to take up a career in the defence forces. 

Squadron Leader Amrita explaining the specialities inside the cockpit of the Indian Air Forces transport aircraft AN-32  at the Know Your Forces campaign on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

The static display features an array of military aircraft that include transport aircrafts AVRO and AN-32, two MI-17 V5 helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopter 'Dhruv' and IGLA, a single shoulder-mounted missile launcher. "On the first day itself, we received an overwhelming response from the students. Around 1,400 students from 18 schools and colleges had visited the programme," said an officer of the IAF. 

"The campaign has been organised as part of increasing awareness among school and college students about the IAF and motivate them to join the force. Students cadets of NCC and Sainik School Kazhakootam also attended the programme," the officer said. 

'Garud' stall steal the show
Meanwhile, the major attraction is the stall organised by the 'Garud' elite commandos, a special force of the Indian Air Force. Students and cadets made a beeline to the stall to learn about the weaponry and other gadgets used in rescue and special operations. The commandos are from the Sulur AFS in Karnataka. The stall maintained by four Garud commandos is led by Wing Commander B Prasanth, a resident of Kuttichal, in the rural outskirts of the city. 

"Students were very eager to learn from us. They were very curious about the daredevil missions we had undertaken," said Prasanth. The elite commandos also displayed unmanned aerial vehicle, laser technology based gadgets and others. Earlier, Air Marshal B.Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, Group Captain PK Avasthi, Station Commander, AF Station, Thiruvananthapuram and others attended the programme and interacted with students. 

