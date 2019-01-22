Lion Safari Park in Trivandrum awaiting its share of lions

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lion Safari Park in the city is turning out to be a rest house for rescued animals from various parts of the state. Currently, the park has two lionesses. Though the park also boasted of a lion, its death on October 2017, has left a lionness alone.

Though authorities have sought lions for the park, they have been unsuccessful so far. Wildlife warden Shaji Kumar said they have forwarded proposals to procure two lions from Gujarat Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden. "However, this requires permission from the Central Zoo Authority of India. Once we receive the approval, the lions will be shifted to the park," he said.

The authorities have been assured by the Minister for Forests and Wildlife K Raju that they would be given lions from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, even if the proposal gets rejected by Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden. The decision was taken at a meeting held in October 2018."The lioness in the zoo is young. However, since the lion at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is old, there might be a delay in shifting it to the park," said the wildlife warden.

Tigress given shelter

Recently, a tigress that scared residents of Thelampatta near Sulthan Bathery was given shelter at Lion Safari park. The tigress was trapped on January 12 and was brought to the Lion Safari Park on Wednesday.

According to the Assistant forest Veterinary officer, Dr Dayamon D Mathew, the tigress is more than ten years old and its hunting capacity is weak.

It can't hunt inside the deep forest which is why it visited the village in search of domestic animals that are comparatively easy to be preyed on. Two of the animals bitten by the tigress is presently healthy. They have only sustained minimal injuries because the tigress' teeth is weak. T Shaji Kumar said they are yet to take a decision regarding sending the tiger back to the forest.