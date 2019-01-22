Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lion Safari Park in Trivandrum awaiting its share of lions

Wildlife warden Shaji Kumar said they have forwarded proposals to procure two lions from Gujarat Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Lion Safari Park at Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lion Safari Park in the city is turning out to be a rest house for rescued animals from various parts of the state. Currently, the park has two lionesses. Though the park also boasted of a lion, its death on October 2017, has left a lionness alone.

Though authorities have sought lions for the park, they have been unsuccessful so far. Wildlife warden Shaji Kumar said they have forwarded proposals to procure two lions from Gujarat Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden. "However, this requires permission from the Central Zoo Authority of India. Once we receive the approval, the lions will be shifted to the park," he said.

The authorities have been assured by the Minister for Forests and Wildlife K Raju that they would be given lions from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, even if the proposal gets rejected by Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden. The decision was taken at a meeting held in October 2018."The lioness in the zoo is young. However, since the lion at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is old, there might be a delay in shifting it to the park," said the wildlife warden.

Tigress given shelter
Recently, a tigress that scared residents of Thelampatta near Sulthan Bathery was given shelter at Lion Safari park. The tigress was trapped on January 12 and was brought to the Lion Safari Park on Wednesday.

According to the Assistant forest Veterinary officer, Dr Dayamon D Mathew, the tigress is more than ten years old and its hunting capacity is weak.

It can't hunt inside the deep forest which is why it visited the village in search of domestic animals that are comparatively easy to be preyed on. Two of the animals bitten by the tigress is presently healthy. They have only sustained minimal injuries because the tigress' teeth is weak. T Shaji Kumar said they are yet to take a decision regarding sending the tiger back to the forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lion Safari Park lion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp