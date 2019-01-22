Operation Cobra: Trivandrum police crack whip on traffic rules violators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracking its whip on the traffic violators as part of ‘Operation Cobra’, city police have arrested several people who were involved in various offenses. Police arrested 74 drivers for drink driving during the special drive conducted within the city limits on Monday. Of these, three were caught while driving school vehicles.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran said police teams comprising traffic department officers, local station policemen, shadow police and control room vehicles took part in the operation that started from 7 am. They searched more than 700 vehicles. About 54 school vans that ferried students beyond the allotted capacity were seized.

It was noted that certain educational institutions were plying school buses without deploying helpers. Police said 37 drivers were apprehended for plying vehicles that did not possess police clearance certificates. Forty people were also nabbed for over-speeding, while 20 minors were apprehended for illegal driving. About 50 people were nabbed for using altered vehicles. Several altered high-end cars and bikes were also seized.

