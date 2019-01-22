Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mobile addiction: Clicking their way to danger

According to psychologists, around 70 per cent of the children suffer from mobile addiction.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Can you imagine a day without a mobile phone or see your friend phubbing while you are having a serious conversation? Is your younger brother focused solely on playing games on the phone? Nomophobia (the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone) is turning out to be a serious issue among youths. According to psychologists, around 70 per cent of the children suffer from mobile addiction. "Among ten children, you can find seven of them addicted to mobiles. This is mostly common among children aged 13 to 18 years. The smart phone addiction results in personality disorders, there are severe cases of violence and suicide attempts too," said Prakash Chandra, psychologist. 

Student counsellors opine that it has a severe impact on cognitive, mental, emotional and even physical development and wellbeing of children. "Among the cases, I have attended on nomophobia, one of the most disturbing was a girl studying in class IX who tried to cut her vein. While having a counselling session with the thirteen-year-old she said that she felt lonely and depressed when her parents took away her phone," said Rekha S, student counsellor, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pettah. 

"People who are depressed or lonely have low levels of dopamine production. However, when they browse the phone, it makes them happy and excited. It works in the same principle as gambling, said Cyril Mathew, clinical psychologist.

According to students in the age group of 13to 18, it is a necessity rather than a luxury. "Nowadays, we need mobile phones to keep updated," said Jerin Cyril, a class XI student of St Josephs Higher Secondary School, Palayam.
 
How to keep control
While nomophobia results in anxiety, depression, nausea, breathing problems, trembling and panic attacks, psychologists suggest a few tips to control the urge to always use the mobile phone. "Creating a no-phone space at home would help children get along with their parents and spent quality time with family while monitoring children's activity. Children should get proper sleep and phones can be kept away while they sleep," said Prakash Chandra. Even though there are no surveys conducted in Kerala regarding the rates of nomophobia among children, psychologists and counsellors say there are sufficient case studies to prove it is rising.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mobile addiction smartphone addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp